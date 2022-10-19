Cogito Launches Personalized Coaching for Agents

Cogito, a provider of real-time coaching and guidance solutions, today introduced Personalized Coaching features to better support employees handling complex customer service inquiries and focus on professional development based on each agent's skills.

Personalized Coaching delivers data-driven feedback on 100 percent of calls. The Personalized Coaching dashboard reviews speaking behaviors across emotion cues and key conversation topics. All calls are reviewed with specific targets automatically identified.

The product leverages artificial intelligence to evaluate agents' unique skills and needs, regardless of their physical office environments. It provides direct feedback on their progress toward individualized goals and rewards agents with positive recognition from team leaders.

"Well-being has always been at the heart of our technology, creating solutions that equip individuals with real-time emotional intelligence and insights to improve their ability to deliver more caring, differentiated experiences," said Joshua Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, in a statement. "As we navigate a changing workforce, we expect to place a more considerable emphasis on the applications of data to improve frontline employee experiences and, consequently, the interaction between agents and customers. Cogito ensures enterprise frontline teams are equipped with resources to enhance and improve these human interactions with the tools and guidance that empower humans."

Features of the Personalized Coaching solution include the following: