IRI Expands Retail Channels in IRI Lift

IRI is expanding the retailer channels included in the IRI Lift solution to capture a broader sales universe and deliver more accurate measurement results and increased sales volume projections across omnichannel retail channels.

IRI Lift integrates IRI's point-of-sale, frequent shopper, and causal data with media exposure data for consumer packaged goods advertisers. By increasing IRI's retail representation included in omnichannel media measurement, clients will gain a more accurate projection of their sales affected by their advertising.

"Consumer spending continues to shift toward more diverse retailers and channels, like specialty retailers and e-commerce. Expanding retailer coverage allows IRI clients to understand the holistic impact of media campaigns on sales in all retail channels where their brands are sold," said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of global media solutions at IRI, in a statement. "By broadening the retail universe leveraged in sales lift measurement, we are driving better accuracy on incrementality and potential for higher return on ad spend across many categories that have significant sales in omnichannel retailers."

In November, the additional channels, including e-commerce, dollar retailers, and specialty retailers, will be infused into IRI sales lift studies and will supplement IRI's brick-and-mortar retailer data set. IRI's updated media measurement universe incorporates omnichannel data sources, including in-store and e-commerce, retailer-direct point of sale, as well as data from CoinOut, IRI's consumer receipt-scan panel.