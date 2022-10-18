DevRev Launches DevCRM

DevRev today launched DevCRM, an API-driven CRM platform for product-led cloud software companies. DevRev CRM leverages data, design, and machine learning to empower developers to build, support, and grow their businesses.

The company also announced its first application on the platform: PLuG, a visual interface that opens up in-app communication with end users and proactively connects to developer tickets and issues, which are, in turn, connected to product features. PLuG is a conversation widget that allows companies to understand and engage with their users in real time across multiple channels.

"The most innovative companies in the last 10 years have been organizations focused more on product and less on sales, making traditional CRM a thing of the past. It's time to empower developers with the ability to run an entire company through a developer CRM, and that's exactly what we're doing with DevCRM," said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of DevRev, in a statement. "DevCRM is powered by API, automation, and machine learning, combining all pillars of the customer support journey into one converged system. This centralization allows companies to work smarter and ensures customer centricity is a culture, not a department."

With DevCRM, developers can benefit from one converged system offering real-time, API-driven support stemming from two core products: Trails, the system of record that connects services to features and capabilities used by customers; and Vistas, the all-in-one work management center that houses issues, tickets, features and services so collaboration can happen in real time.