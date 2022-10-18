Sprinklr CXM Platform Earns FedRAMP Certification

Sprinklr has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for its Unified-CXM Platform at the low impact (LI-SaaS) level.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program aimed to facilitate adoption of cloud services across the federal government with a standardized approach to security and risk assessment.

Delivered via Amazon Web Services (AWS), Sprinklr's Unified-CXM Platform will help government agencies serve citizens across social media, voice, SMS, email, and digital channels.