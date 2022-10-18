Sprinklr CXM Platform Earns FedRAMP Certification
Sprinklr has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for its Unified-CXM Platform at the low impact (LI-SaaS) level.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program aimed to facilitate adoption of cloud services across the federal government with a standardized approach to security and risk assessment.
Delivered via Amazon Web Services (AWS), Sprinklr's Unified-CXM Platform will help government agencies serve citizens across social media, voice, SMS, email, and digital channels.
"Citizens expect government agencies to deliver information, content, and resources across modern channels like social media, text, voice, and chat. To effectively meet citizen demands, governments need a modern, unified approach," said Paul Ohls, chief revenue officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. "FedRAMP authorization is a critical milestone for long-term growth at Sprinklr. It allows us to help our government customers deliver better services and engage citizens across [more than] 30 digital channels."