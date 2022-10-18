Sitecore Releases Sitecore Search, Content Hub One, and Sitecore Connect

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, today at its Sitecore Symposium event launched composable offerings and updates to help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels.

The new solutions include Sitecore Search, an artificial intelligence-powered search and discovery function that provides marketers with a unified delivery system; Content Hub One, an agile, headless content management system that combines content modelling, authoring and consumption into a single interface; and Sitecore Connect, a technology stack optimizer to connect Sitecore products to existing infrastructures.

The new products introduced today include the following:

Sitecore Search, with predictive, type-ahead capabilities and an AI-engine that amplifies specific content based on strategic business objectives or in response to customer feedback. It customizes how content is matched, sorted, and promoted.

Content Hub One, a focused, agile headless CMS that allows companies to launch and manage experiences on digital channels like web, mobile, smart displays, voice assistants, and marketplaces. It marries content modelling, authoring, and consumption into one platform.

Sitecore Connect, a low-code/no-code interface to help companies connect Sitecore products to existing technology stacks with more than 1,000 connectors and 400,000 community recipes expected.

In addition to these three new products, Sitecore also enhanced Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) Cloud, the cloud-native CMS to create, manage, and deliver content, with new editing interfaces, native personalization, and testing capabilities.