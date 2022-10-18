Sitecore Releases Sitecore Search, Content Hub One, and Sitecore Connect
Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, today at its Sitecore Symposium event launched composable offerings and updates to help companies deepen customer engagement and elevate customer experiences across all channels.
The new solutions include Sitecore Search, an artificial intelligence-powered search and discovery function that provides marketers with a unified delivery system; Content Hub One, an agile, headless content management system that combines content modelling, authoring and consumption into a single interface; and Sitecore Connect, a technology stack optimizer to connect Sitecore products to existing infrastructures.
The new products introduced today include the following:
- Sitecore Search, with predictive, type-ahead capabilities and an AI-engine that amplifies specific content based on strategic business objectives or in response to customer feedback. It customizes how content is matched, sorted, and promoted.
- Content Hub One, a focused, agile headless CMS that allows companies to launch and manage experiences on digital channels like web, mobile, smart displays, voice assistants, and marketplaces. It marries content modelling, authoring, and consumption into one platform.
- Sitecore Connect, a low-code/no-code interface to help companies connect Sitecore products to existing technology stacks with more than 1,000 connectors and 400,000 community recipes expected.
In addition to these three new products, Sitecore also enhanced Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) Cloud, the cloud-native CMS to create, manage, and deliver content, with new editing interfaces, native personalization, and testing capabilities.
"As our digital world continues expanding, consumer behaviors continuously evolve, which challenges marketers to meet new expectations and demands. Our goal is to help brands navigate continued instability by ensuring the experiences they deliver to customers are positive, engaging, and effective," Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore's CEO, said in a statement. "Over the last year, we've made ambitious strides in delivering on our commitment to innovate and build the next generation of marketing tools. We look forward to expanding our product portfolio and continuing to serve as an expert partner to marketers."