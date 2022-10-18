Boomi Launches Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace

Boomi today launched Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers.

The Boomi Disbursement solution helps AWS Marketplace sellers to understand AWS disbursement reports and associate the information to opportunities and invoices within their own systems.

The solution includes automated features to identify when marketplace seller data is populated in Amazon Simple Storage Service and fetch raw transaction data, match it to usable customer data, and sort the valid disbursements from other transaction types.

The Boomi Disbursement solution also includes a Boomi licensing feature bundle to support the use case between the Amazon S3 bucket and one other target application, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) or customer relationship management (CRM).