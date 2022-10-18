Yahoo Adds DirecTV Data

Yahoo has expanded its partnership with DirecTV Advertising to include set-top box (STB) data.

With the expanded partnership, Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP) customers can now activate TV usage data from millions of DirecTV households. Yahoo is the only omnichannel DSP to have access to DirecTV Advertising's STB data, which provides second-by-second information about program viewing and TV consumption.

"The addition of DirecTV's set-top-box linear viewership data adds another diverse, unique data source, enhancing client campaigns across the digital landscape," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer of Yahoo, in a statement. "We have built a multisourced data backbone for our advanced TV suite aligned to industry best practices that empowers marketers with the ability to plan and activate more efficiently than ever across linear and connected TV inventory." "DirecTV Advertising has been an innovative leader in delivering data-driven advanced TV solutions for its customers for years," said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer of DirecTV, in a statement. "Our partners know the enormous value of our set-top box data, and expanding our partnership with Yahoo allows us to broaden the use into the programmatic space. We're thrilled to bring our data to a new set of buyers through Yahoo's platform and further expand access to DirecTV's seamless addressable and CTV offerings through this partnership."

This announcement expands on Yahoo's relationship with DirecTV Advertising. Earlier this year, the two businesses began to provide buyers with a way to access addressable TV and streaming inventory. DirecTV Advertising also tapped into Yahoo's supply-side platform, making its streaming inventory available to premium demand across the Yahoo Exchange.