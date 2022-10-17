Anything Hotel Partners with Maestro

Anything Hotel, a provider of hospitality marketing, is partnering with property management software solution, Maestro PMS to offer hotels and resorts back-of-the-house technology and forward-facing marketing capabilities.

Anything Hotel's ability to outpace standard industry results through their marketing and communications has been remarkable. We have shared values for superior client support and efficiencies, so we are excited to be able to offer our clients a resource that will help them grow their brands and increase profitability," said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS' president, in a statement.

"This partnership with Maestro supports our goal of offering clients state-of-the-art solutions to efficiently and effectively run their properties," said Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, CEO and founder of Anything Hotel, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with Warren and the Maestro team and believe the best is yet to come."