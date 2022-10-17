Vendasta Acquires Yesware

Sales enablement technology provider Vendasta has acquired Yesware, a company that offers email tracking and campaign management to small and mid-sized businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Yesware and Vendasta are complementary businesses. There is meaningful alignment on every front, from core values, mission, vision, technology, culture, and go-to-market capabilities," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King in a statement. "This move will increase the speed we bring great technology to market and pushes both companies' product roadmaps ahead significantly. I can't wait to share this incredible revenue and efficiency booster with our customers and partners knowing that they will recognize new revenue opportunities and find efficiencies immediately."

"Having worked closely with Vendasta for many years as one of our customers, I can confidently say that we share a vision to democratize technology for local businesses," said Joel Stevenson, CEO of Yesware, in a statement. "Both companies take a user-first approach to building an end-to-end sales platform users love that delivers results. I can't wait to see what the Yesware team can accomplish, backed by a technology company that puts tens of millions of dollars into R&D each and every year."