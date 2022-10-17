Claravine Integrates with Google Ads, Snapchat, and Pinterest

Claravine has integrated its Data Standards Cloud data integrity platform with Google Ads, Snapchat Ads, and Pinterest Ads Manager to help Claravine users improve naming compliance, metadata capture, and enrichment while maintaining connection points between key datasets to hand-off across workflows and measure campaigns.

Claravine has existing ad integrations with Google Campaign Manager 360, Facebook Ads Manager, and other key marketing technologies.