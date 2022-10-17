Claravine Integrates with Google Ads, Snapchat, and Pinterest
Claravine has integrated its Data Standards Cloud data integrity platform with Google Ads, Snapchat Ads, and Pinterest Ads Manager to help Claravine users improve naming compliance, metadata capture, and enrichment while maintaining connection points between key datasets to hand-off across workflows and measure campaigns.
Claravine has existing ad integrations with Google Campaign Manager 360, Facebook Ads Manager, and other key marketing technologies.
"While clean, consistent marketing data are core to faster business decisions, ad platforms limit the ability to control or customize fields. The lack of control and alignment across these platform limits brands and agencies from creating unified measurement dashboards," Chris Comstock, chief product officer of Claravine, said in a statement. "By expanding our capabilities, we're able to ensure that there is uniformity and adherence to the taxonomy and rules our clients have put in place. We are also able to enrich the marketing data with the business attributes needed for measurement and insights while creating alignment across marketing and analytics teams."
Related Articles
Claravine Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager
11 Aug 2020
Claravine's Adobe Experience Manager integration will allow marketers to enhance optimization of search, social, personalization, analytics, and more.