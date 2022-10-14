StoryFile Releases Conversa 2.0

StoryFile this week introduced Conversa 2.0, the latest version of its cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence solution that provides tools to collect video, create and train AI interactions, and be published anywhere on the web.

The new release allows for the production of storyfiles entirely in the platform in real time; launches the new Conversa Studio feature for DIY recording by employees and customers; adds enhanced security of client data; and makes learning from the data generated by storyfiles much easier.

"StoryFile is constantly improving Conversa, and this update just six months after our initial launch makes the platform so much faster and easier to use. We're already seeing from the beta release a surge in the amount of usage and new use cases," said Stephen Smith, CEO and co-founder of StoryFile, in a statement. "We are making enterprise AI more human, giving everyone involved a better, safer, more engaging experience."

Conversa 2.0 also adds the Conversa Record Tab to record video storyfiles, build questions, connect devices, and capture high-quality HD images with no editing or post-production.

The new Conversa Studio feature brings conversational video to customer service, talent acquisition, corporate training, meet-and-greets with company leadership, and more. Conversa Studio users can even copy links to email or share their storyfiles via social media outlets such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Conversa 2.0 also lets users analyze data about what customers really want to know via the conversations they have with storyfiles. The updated chat logs page now includes analytics to reveal gaps in content.

The cloud-based automated web-app provides transcription, translation, natural language processing, publishing, distribution, and end user engagement capabilities. When audiences ask questions, Conversa can automatically sift through interview clips to find responses.