Andromo Launches Mobile App Builder for Shopify

Andromo, a mobile app builder, has launched an eCommerce package for Shopify store owners to increase sales and customer interaction with mobile apps.

The mobile app builder allows Shopify merchants to create direct interaction with customers through push notifications and deliver personalized content, product promos, and new item announcements.

In addition to the standard data transfer from the store to the app via API, Andromo users can create custom pages with additional text, photo, video, audio, and product reviews; add an Instagram feed with products and create customer accounts in the app; communicate with customers via app chat;and analyze users' behavior with the Firebase analytics tool.

Also, the Andromo team created a gallery of ready templates in such categories as clothes, toys, sporting goods, furniture, groceries, jewelry, beauty, and handcrafts.