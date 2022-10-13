Dstillery Partners with PurpleLab for Custom Patient Targeting
Dstillery, a custom audience solutions company, has partnered with PurpleLab, a healthcare data and analytics platform provider, to enhance its Custom Patient Targeting solution with real-world data.
Powered by Dstillery's ID-free technology, Custom Patient Targeting now leverages 40 billion medical and pharmacy claims, capturing comprehensive coverage of the entire U.S. population and 98 percent of payer data. Custom Patient Targeting doesn't rely on personal user information, so it complies with applicable data privacy standards.
"Our partnership with PurpleLab brings to market the first-ever patient targeting solution that uses the precision of ICD-10 data while also being completely cookieless and identity-free in activation," said Taejin In, senior vice president of product at Dstillery, in a statement. "Healthcare brands can now achieve the high audience-quality KPIs they need without worry about third-party cookies or the privacy risk associated with user-based targeting."
"We know that healthcare brands want precise patient targeting but are often faced with strict data requirements. By partnering with Dstillery, we're able to help brands find cookieless alternatives that drive campaign performance while reaching patients in a privacy-safe and compliant way," said Mark Brosso, founder and CEO of PurpleLab, in a statement. "I'm excited to see how this partnership will improve experiences for both brands and patients without compromising data or user privacy."