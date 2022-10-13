Dstillery Partners with PurpleLab for Custom Patient Targeting

Dstillery, a custom audience solutions company, has partnered with PurpleLab, a healthcare data and analytics platform provider, to enhance its Custom Patient Targeting solution with real-world data.

Powered by Dstillery's ID-free technology, Custom Patient Targeting now leverages 40 billion medical and pharmacy claims, capturing comprehensive coverage of the entire U.S. population and 98 percent of payer data. Custom Patient Targeting doesn't rely on personal user information, so it complies with applicable data privacy standards.