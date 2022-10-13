Crisp and The Trade Desk Partner

Crisp, provider of an open data collaboration platform, is partnering with advertising technology provider The Trade Desk to allow marketers on The Trade Desk platform use shelf-level product data from 40 retailers in their digital media buying.

The integrated solution provides marketers with daily SKU-level inventory data on The Trade Desk platform so they can optimize advertising to markets where their products are available for purchase. A daily feed of shelf inventory data is automatically available as a data segment in The Trade Desk platform, and companies can overlay Crisp retail data with additional datasets to inform advertising planning.