Crisp and The Trade Desk Partner
Crisp, provider of an open data collaboration platform, is partnering with advertising technology provider The Trade Desk to allow marketers on The Trade Desk platform use shelf-level product data from 40 retailers in their digital media buying.
The integrated solution provides marketers with daily SKU-level inventory data on The Trade Desk platform so they can optimize advertising to markets where their products are available for purchase. A daily feed of shelf inventory data is automatically available as a data segment in The Trade Desk platform, and companies can overlay Crisp retail data with additional datasets to inform advertising planning.
"Inventory data at the store level can help marketers on the Trade Desk platform recalibrate and optimize advertising campaigns with the goal of driving real business results that translate into sales," said Ben Sylvan, general manager of retail data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "With Crisp, we are enabling brands on The Trade Desk platform to allocate ad spend in a new and innovative way, which is when the product is on shelves, thereby aiming to eliminate media waste in areas with supply chain challenges. We welcome Crisp to our growing data marketplace that is helping brands make the most of their data-driven media campaigns."
"Crisp's partnership with The Trade Desk aims to solve the media guessing game through unprecedented visibility into retail product availability," said Are Traasdahl, founder and CEO of Crisp, in a statement. "The Trade Desk is the platform of choice for advertising execution on the open web, and by integrating Crisp's data, a brand's advertising dollars can go significantly farther, and they can be sure they are spending in the right place."