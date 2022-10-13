DoubleVerify Receives ISO 27001 Certification

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System.

The ISO 27001:2013 framework specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining information security management systems. To achieve the certification, DV's security controls, operations, and procedures were analyzed and validated by an independent audit firm.

"This certification exemplifies DoubleVerify's commitment to protecting the data and the interests of our clients, partners, employees, and shareholders," said Nisim Tal, chief technology officer of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "To achieve this certification, we went through a stringent audit process demonstrating a robust set of controls that validate the security of our systems, data, services, and operations. The fact that we were certified on our first attempt confirms our consistent dedication to information security."

The ISO 27001 certification is the latest industry certification and accreditation DV has earned. It also completed a SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II report on controls relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity as well as annual privacy-focused audits, including TrustArc's International Privacy Verification (IPV), and its APEC CBPR and APEC PRP certifications.