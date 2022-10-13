-->
  • October 13, 2022

Upland Launches RightAnswers X

Upland Software has released RightAnswers X, a browser extension that powers the RightAnswers connected knowledge experience with artificial intelligence-powered centralized search.

"Enterprises are seeing a dramatic increase in the expansion needs of their knowledge management programs. The ability to deliver knowledge into all corners of the enterprise is critical to improve the day-to-day lives of knowledge users and fosters corporate knowledge cultures," said Keith Berg, general manager of Upland's contact center solutions, in a statement. "RightAnswers X empowers users to seamlessly expand their knowledge programs by eliminating the need for costly and resource-intensive integration efforts, putting knowledge everywhere employees need it."

With RightAnswers X users can encourage their experts to contribute and source knowledge from anywhere their browser takes them. Capabilities include the following:

  • Simplified set up with out-of-the-box configurations to activate RightAnswers X in browser-based applications or websites;
  • In-app knowledge capture that allows users to highlight text and start creating articles in seconds;
  • Expanded integrations directly into day-to-day tools; and
  • Centralized search powered by AI.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research