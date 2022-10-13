Upland Launches RightAnswers X

Upland Software has released RightAnswers X, a browser extension that powers the RightAnswers connected knowledge experience with artificial intelligence-powered centralized search.

"Enterprises are seeing a dramatic increase in the expansion needs of their knowledge management programs. The ability to deliver knowledge into all corners of the enterprise is critical to improve the day-to-day lives of knowledge users and fosters corporate knowledge cultures," said Keith Berg, general manager of Upland's contact center solutions, in a statement. "RightAnswers X empowers users to seamlessly expand their knowledge programs by eliminating the need for costly and resource-intensive integration efforts, putting knowledge everywhere employees need it."