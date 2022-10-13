Ceros Unveils Release 8 of Its Interactive Content Creation Platform

Ceros, providers of a cloud-based design platform for interactive content,has introduced Release 8, the newest iteration of the Ceros creative ecosystem. Updates include a refresh of the platform Studio, MarkUp, and Chartblocks suites, which now operate in one product ecosystem, and the addition of Inspect and Editor.

"A vision as big as ours requires quite a bit of transformation," said Simon Berg, CEO of Ceros, in a statement. ""The redesigned Ceros ecosystem is the first step in that transformation. Now, Ceros products look like they belong together and act like they belong together. Each has its place within the creative process. By making them intuitive and integrated, it's easier for designers and creative pros to work together to inspire, educate, and empower."

The Ceros ecosystem now comprises the following five products.

The Studio empowers organizations to create rich, engaging experiences without code. Release 8 brings a cleaner login and interface, more straightforward access, and streamlined admin capabilities.

Editor is a Studio add-on that allows users to change assets without affecting project' design.

MarkUp is a free visual feedback tool that allows users to leave comments directly on nearly any file type. MarkUp 2.0 adds even more file types and two new paid tiers.

Chartblocks enables users to create custom charts and shareable graphics. The platform has been completely redesigned and integrated fully into the Ceros ecosystem.

Inspect is a free tool that streamlines the handover process between designers and developers. It translates files from Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, and Sketch into the specs and design assets developers need.

In addition to the updated product ecosystem, Ceros introduced a brand refresh across all its assets, from its website and logo to its educational and inspirational resources.