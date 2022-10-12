inQuba Journey Cloud Is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

inQuba has made its inQuba Journey Cloud available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on Azure

inQuba optimizes acquisition, retention, and upsell across the customer journeys for financial services, insurance, telco, hospitality, and retail companies. The inQuba platform provides for the ingestion of journey data from multiple sources and is underpinned by a configurable customer value model that allows customer perception of value delivery to be assessed throughout the journey.

The inQuba solution, delivered using Azure services and leveraging Azure's advanced Synapse Analytics and Azure AI, offers customer journey analytics, journey orchestration, customer experience (CX) management, social analytics, text and sentiment analytics, machine learning, and case management on a single cloud-based platform. inQuba is integrated into a host of digital engagement channels, including SMS, email, and WhatsApp.

inQuba partnership with Microsoft also provides integration through Power Automate to allow seamless delivery and synergy with the Microsoft ecosystem.