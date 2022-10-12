inQuba Journey Cloud Is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
inQuba has made its inQuba Journey Cloud available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on Azure
inQuba optimizes acquisition, retention, and upsell across the customer journeys for financial services, insurance, telco, hospitality, and retail companies. The inQuba platform provides for the ingestion of journey data from multiple sources and is underpinned by a configurable customer value model that allows customer perception of value delivery to be assessed throughout the journey.
The inQuba solution, delivered using Azure services and leveraging Azure's advanced Synapse Analytics and Azure AI, offers customer journey analytics, journey orchestration, customer experience (CX) management, social analytics, text and sentiment analytics, machine learning, and case management on a single cloud-based platform. inQuba is integrated into a host of digital engagement channels, including SMS, email, and WhatsApp.
inQuba partnership with Microsoft also provides integration through Power Automate to allow seamless delivery and synergy with the Microsoft ecosystem.
"We're pleased to welcome inQuba Journey Cloud to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure," Jake Zborowski, general manager of Microsoft Azure Platform, said in a statement.
"Since the establishment of inQuba, we have worked closely with Microsoft, taking advantage of the many programs they have to offer to support an innovator-disruptor like inQuba. Microsoft's technology has underpinned our architecture. Our relationship has been further strengthened with the launch of inQuba on the Azure Marketplace. We have already enjoyed considerable success working with Microsoft as an IP co-sell partner and look forward to accelerating the collaboration into the future,"Trent Rossini, managing director and co-founder of inQuba, said in a statement.