Ericsson Emodo Launches Adapt for Native Advertising
Emodo, Ericsson's ad exchange provider, today launched Adapt, a native programmatic advertising offering that enables personalized storytelling.
"With its one size-fits-all approach, standard native advertising is no longer enough for advertisers and brands," saidTom Anderson, chief marketplace development officer at Emodo, in a statement. "Our innovative advanced native offering brings a richer and smarter approach to advertising, presenting brands with a dynamic, attention-grabbing ad format to drive engagement and performance, and publishers with a new revenue opportunity through an exclusive, differentiated ad format, as well as a better user experience that aligns with their website’s context and aesthetic."
Adapt native ads are built via Emodo's creative rendering engine, which can layer on effects like images, text, calls to action, and styling to create limitless permutations of an ad unit. Emodo then leverages its artificial intelligence-powered dynamic optimizer to understand the most optimal features and generate designs for publishers and their audiences.
"Social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snap have proven that highly optimized native executions are impactful but have, until now, only been available behind their walls,," Anderson added. "By bringing our future-proof innovations to the market, we are elevating the opportunities for advertisers beyond the walled gardens and staying ahead of the curve."