Ericsson Emodo Launches Adapt for Native Advertising

Emodo, Ericsson's ad exchange provider, today launched Adapt, a native programmatic advertising offering that enables personalized storytelling.

"With its one size-fits-all approach, standard native advertising is no longer enough for advertisers and brands," saidTom Anderson, chief marketplace development officer at Emodo, in a statement. "Our innovative advanced native offering brings a richer and smarter approach to advertising, presenting brands with a dynamic, attention-grabbing ad format to drive engagement and performance, and publishers with a new revenue opportunity through an exclusive, differentiated ad format, as well as a better user experience that aligns with their website’s context and aesthetic."

Adapt native ads are built via Emodo's creative rendering engine, which can layer on effects like images, text, calls to action, and styling to create limitless permutations of an ad unit. Emodo then leverages its artificial intelligence-powered dynamic optimizer to understand the most optimal features and generate designs for publishers and their audiences.