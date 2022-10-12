Valtech Acquires Union
Business transformation company Valtech has acquired Union, a provider of performance marketing, creative, and insights. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This announcement follows Valtech's addition of creative agency RADON in 2021 and Headways Media in 2020.
"We are delighted to be welcoming Union into the Valtech fold in a time where our clients are increasingly demanding services that support the entire customer experience journey. Together we will transform how our clients build relationships with their customers by providing end-to-end technology and marketing services with measurable impact," said Olivier Padiou, CEO of Valtech, in a statement.
"For over 20 years, Union has been on a mission to deliver great work for our clients and to create an amazing place where talented and passionate people can thrive. By joining Valtech, we take a big step forward in achieving this mission as we enter our next exciting chapter. We are thrilled to become part of a group with such great and diverse talent," said Banks Wilson, president of Union, in a statement.