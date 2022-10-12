Drift Expands Conversational Sales Offering

Drift today introduced an expanded offering for its Drift Conversational Sales suite to help sellers jumpstart conversations, build pipeline, and maximize sales velocity using real-time insights and omnichannel communications.

Drift Conversational Sales consolidates sales tech stacks into a single solution that provides insight into how and when to most effectively engage buyers. It uses a buyer-first approach that analyzes how buyers make decisions and suggests what sellers can do to guide them through the decision-making process.

The following are the new Drift Conversational Sales features:

AI Engagement Score, which helps sales reps understand prospects' propensity to buy based on interactions with marketing and sales;

Sales Real-Time Dashboard, with a view of team performance (conversation volume, team capacity, meetings booked, opportunities generated) to manage bandwidth and find coachable moments;

Live View, to see everyone who is on the site to jumpstart live conversations, filter by account owner, geography and web page, and see accounts prioritized by account owner.

Mobile App Parity, to chat and receive real-time notifications on the go.