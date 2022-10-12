Big Village Partners with Forsta and Scope3

Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company, plans to leverage visualization technology from Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience, and employee experience technology, for its CARAVAN survey data to allow companies to create detailed presentations of data results that can be shared with executive teams and stakeholders.

Forsta Visualizations enable CARAVAN clients to dive even deeper into their data and export it into PowerPoint and Excel spreadsheets.

"It is critical that our clients not only have access to their data but have the tools necessary to dive deeper into their insights and get a better understanding of the trends that are emerging," said Wayne Russum, senior vice president of CARAVAN Surveys at Big Village, in a statement. The partnership with Forsta will allow clients to engage with the omnibus survey results in a completely new way that will ultimately help them increase efficiencies, cut down costs and most importantly, convey to executives and stakeholders the importance of insights in digestible segments." "Now more than ever, companies need to be able to quickly engage with the insights behind the data they collect, and turn those insights into action that drives growth and innovation," said Tobi Andersson, managing director of market research at Forsta, in a statement "Forsta Visualizations gives our clients access to customizable, visually engaging and PowerPoint automation-equipped dashboards unlike anything else in the industry to enable their data to go further than it ever has before."

Forsta Visualizations includes capabilities such as native PowerPoint exportable dashboards, statistical significance testing within the dashboard, comparison splits, and access to cross-tabulation.

The company also today announced a separate integration of its EMX advertising technology for the planning, buying, and measurement of connected TV and omnichannel media with Scope3, offering media buyers the opportunity to measure and compensate for the carbon emissions of their advertising campaigns.