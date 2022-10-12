Car Wars and AutoAlert Integrate

AutoAlert has integrated its advanced data ecosystem with Car Wars detailed call tracking software right from AutoAlert CXM.

With this integration, Car Wars' Click to Call feature captures outbound calls and assigns them to the right salesperson with audio available right within AutoAlert. Inbound calls are shared with AutoAlert's ability to create leads based on customer phone number matching. In AutoAlert's Call Tracking Dashboard, inbound and outbound calls display whether calls matched an existing customer in CXM and to whom the lead is assigned. Leads that are not assigned can be assigned manually.

"We are very excited about our Car Wars partnership and seamless integration with our AutoAlert CXM platform," said Tom Walls, chief technology officer of AutoAlert, in a statement. "As the largest provider of call telephony in the auto industry, Car Wars will provide AutoAlert CXM dealers with the ability to monitor and listen to all daily calls made to their customers and provide an even better customer experience. The AutoAlert/Car Wars integration delivers higher accountability, seamless matching of inbound calls to active leads and existing customer profiles while dramatically improving efficiency from a single tool."

"Car Wars' goal is to create a great experience for users of our product," said Jackie Bowers, executive vice president of marketing and product planning at Car Wars, in a statement. "With that same goal in mind, it made perfect sense to team up with AutoAlert. As a leading provider in the CXM space, the AutoAlert partnership will create greater efficiency for dealers where the phones can be properly tracked and measured, and all the necessary customer information needed to be successful is in one place."