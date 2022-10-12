Acxiom Integrates with Tealium CDP
Customer intelligence company Acxiom has integrated its Real Identity solution with Tealium's AudienceStream customer data platform.
Available in the United States and expanding into Europe, the Real Identity and AudienceStream CDP integration empowers marketers to do the following:
- Build first-party ID graphs with brand-owned tags using probabilistic and deterministic data;
- Increase enterprise-level use cases from operations to marketing to data governance;
- Consistently connect people across digital touchpoints and channels, online and offline;
- Understand individual customer behavior, how they interact, and what resonates;
- Activate customer insights based on real-time intelligence;
- Optimize marketing spend by reaching only people with demonstrated interest; and
- Create customer experiences that meet marketing goals.
"Out of the box, this new integration can help advertisers discover customer journeys across paid and owned digital experiences, resolving one of the trickiest marketing challenges brands face today," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom, in a statement. "Our Real Identity product enhances Tealium's CDP deterministic capabilities by collecting and merging customer identities based on probabilistic matching and enriching owned data. Brands can now unify their data, generate customer insights, drive marketing goals, and activate experiences within one easy-to-use privacy-compliant tool."
"We're excited to bring to market a single, no-code solution that builds holistic customer views and audiences, activates them in real time, and ultimately leads to an enhanced, more connected experience for our customers," said Mike Anderson, chief technology officer of Tealium, in a statement. "With third-party cookie deprecation on the brink, identity resolution-backed strategies have never been more important. That's why Tealium's best-of-breed CDP stack combined with Acxiom's strong identity capabilities is the optimal combination for organizations looking to accelerate time to value, increase ROI, and future-proof their businesses."
Related Articles
Acxiom Partners with Adobe
14 Oct 2021
Acxiom Real Identity has been integrated with Adobe Experience Platform.
Acxiom Partners with TransUnion
13 Jan 2022
Together Acxiom and TransUnion are making scaled data actionable across streaming media.
Acxiom Partners with Treasure Data
03 Feb 2022
Acxiom Real Identity integrates with Treasure Data to extend its customer data platform and full marketing funnel views across media channels.
Acxiom Integrates Real Identity with Sitecore CDP
16 Mar 2022
Acxiom's Real Identity integration with Sitecore helps companies create known identities and delivers real-time decisioning and web personalization.