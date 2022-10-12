Acxiom Integrates with Tealium CDP

Customer intelligence company Acxiom has integrated its Real Identity solution with Tealium's AudienceStream customer data platform.

Available in the United States and expanding into Europe, the Real Identity and AudienceStream CDP integration empowers marketers to do the following:

"Out of the box, this new integration can help advertisers discover customer journeys across paid and owned digital experiences, resolving one of the trickiest marketing challenges brands face today," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom, in a statement. "Our Real Identity product enhances Tealium's CDP deterministic capabilities by collecting and merging customer identities based on probabilistic matching and enriching owned data. Brands can now unify their data, generate customer insights, drive marketing goals, and activate experiences within one easy-to-use privacy-compliant tool."

"We're excited to bring to market a single, no-code solution that builds holistic customer views and audiences, activates them in real time, and ultimately leads to an enhanced, more connected experience for our customers," said Mike Anderson, chief technology officer of Tealium, in a statement. "With third-party cookie deprecation on the brink, identity resolution-backed strategies have never been more important. That's why Tealium's best-of-breed CDP stack combined with Acxiom's strong identity capabilities is the optimal combination for organizations looking to accelerate time to value, increase ROI, and future-proof their businesses."