Qualtrics Launches Government Web Experience

Qualtrics has launched the Government Web Experience solution for federal, state, and local government organizations.

By asking government website users about their experiences and targeting improvement efforts, such as content, web design, and web performance optimization, the solution enables government organizations to take action and improve the customer experience.

The Government Web Experience solution provides government leaders with a new way to understand how their websites are performing and serving their customers, including how easy it is to locate services and complete digital interactions. With expert-built, predesigned questions and dashboards, the solution enables governments to gather feedback and identify and prioritize areas of improvement on websites. Deep insights combined with automated actions help customers find answers, allow digital teams to fix issues before they become widespread, and let employees serve customers on their channels of choice.

The solution also enables governments to see how experiences vary across demographic groups.