Qualtrics Launches Government Web Experience
Qualtrics has launched the Government Web Experience solution for federal, state, and local government organizations.
By asking government website users about their experiences and targeting improvement efforts, such as content, web design, and web performance optimization, the solution enables government organizations to take action and improve the customer experience.
The Government Web Experience solution provides government leaders with a new way to understand how their websites are performing and serving their customers, including how easy it is to locate services and complete digital interactions. With expert-built, predesigned questions and dashboards, the solution enables governments to gather feedback and identify and prioritize areas of improvement on websites. Deep insights combined with automated actions help customers find answers, allow digital teams to fix issues before they become widespread, and let employees serve customers on their channels of choice.
The solution also enables governments to see how experiences vary across demographic groups.
"Agencies need to look at the customer journey holistically when planning for transformation," said Sydney Heimbrock, chief industry advisor for government at Qualtrics, in a statement. "Digital is now table stakes, security is paramount, and accessibility and inclusion can no longer be afterthoughts when the mission is serving all customers. Insights gained from analyzing solicited and unsolicited data will help uncover areas most ready for rapid transformation and immediate impact. Leadership across agencies will be critical to redesigning customer experiences that better serve the public and our democracy."