Hearsay Introduces Comprehensive RIA Platform

Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital client engagement for the financial services industry, has released a client engagement solution registered investment advisors (RIAs).

Hearsay is extending its social, texting, and website capabilities to small and midsized RIAs to attract new prospects and enhance existing client relationships.

"RIAs play an important role in financial services today but often lack the centralized compliance and marketing functions that make robust communications strategies successful," said Mike Boese, CEO of Hearsay Systems. in a statement. "We believe that they deserve the same opportunities to connect with clients and prospects that the big firms can access. Our new offering is tailored with RIAs' specific needs in mind so that they can essentially set it and forget it while ensuring that they remain on the right side of regulations. It is also an ideal solution for regional banks, credit unions, and insurance agencies that face similar obstacles."

Offered as a bundle, the RIA solution enables the following: