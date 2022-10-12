Unbabel Launches Emoji Quiz

Unbabel, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered language operations platform, is launching an assessment to test businesses on their global emoji know-how, specifically when localizing their content for new markets.

Emojis have different meanings in different cultures, and this can cause issues for businesses expanding into global markets.

Unbabel's Emoji Quiz lets companies test their knowledge of emoji use for global markets and ensure they're expressing the same intent across all markets.