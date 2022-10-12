Unbabel Launches Emoji Quiz
Unbabel, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered language operations platform, is launching an assessment to test businesses on their global emoji know-how, specifically when localizing their content for new markets.
Emojis have different meanings in different cultures, and this can cause issues for businesses expanding into global markets.
Unbabel's Emoji Quiz lets companies test their knowledge of emoji use for global markets and ensure they're expressing the same intent across all markets.
"When branching into new markets, it's important to consider how emojis can factor into your localization strategies," said Sophie Vu, chief marketing officer of Unbabel, in a statement. "No brand wants to inadvertently offend or insult the customers they're trying to engage with, so assessments like these are a fun way to help brands understand whether or not their emojis mean what they think they do."