Lusha Earns TrustArc Enterprise Certification Seal

Lusha, the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal from TrustArc for data protection, privacy, security, and transparency.

"As a data-driven company providing a data solution, Lusha is very aware of the privacy standards that have been set and are proud to be pushing our industry forward in terms of regulatory compliance and protection," said Yoni Tserruya, co-founder and CEO of Lusha, in a statement. "At Lusha, we are dedicated to ensuring that we provide our community of users the most accurate data, while ensuring personal data privacy is held to the strictest standards. With the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, our customers, partners, and investors can rest assured that our data privacy meets the regulatory requirements and data protection laws."

Earlier this year, Lusha received ISO 27701 certification for managing and processing personal identifiable information (PII) holders, and its entire legal and compliance team was certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).