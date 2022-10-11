SPLICE Software Adds Reporting to Thrive Survey Application

SPLICE Software, a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, has added tag-based reporting to its Thrive survey application.

The Thrive Survey and Net Promoter Survey (NPS) applications empower users to create their own tags and report on them in real time. These tags can be based on business logic, departmental subsets, use-cases, employees, etc. Tags also allow users to set up access controls.

The application offers call, text, and email deployment, and integrates advanced machine learning and analytics with customized reporting options with improvement recommendations. Integrated gamification and NPS training are also available within the upgraded and improved platform, including best practices for closing the loop. Thrive can also provide customer journey recommendations to increase response rates.