ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group

ECI Software Solutions, a provider of cloud-based business management solutions, has acquired ES Tech Group, a B2B e-commerce software and services company serving small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

This acquisition expands ECI's e-commerce portfolio and furthers its expansion into new markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ES Tech's products will join ECI's growing suite of business applications that can be integrated across its vertically based solutions.