ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group
ECI Software Solutions, a provider of cloud-based business management solutions, has acquired ES Tech Group, a B2B e-commerce software and services company serving small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.
This acquisition expands ECI's e-commerce portfolio and furthers its expansion into new markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ES Tech's products will join ECI's growing suite of business applications that can be integrated across its vertically based solutions.
"Every industry we serve needs an e-commerce strategy to meet customer expectations and support growth," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI, in a statement. "Offering our collective customers the ability to run a superior online presence while driving data-driven decisions through their back-end ERP solution strengthens ECI's position as a one-stop-shop for all business management needs."
"At ES Tech Group, our mission is to provide SME businesses with world-class technology and services, allowing them to protect their businesses and compete head on and win against the biggest competitors, a similar mission to that of ECI's," said Paddy Donnelly, CEO of ES Tech Group, in a statement. "We have the team, the technology, and now the firepower of ECI behind us. We see limitless opportunities for our customers and our team."