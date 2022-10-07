Permutive Partners With PubMatic
Permutive, an audience infrastructure provider, is partnering with PubMatic to make first-party publisher data more accessible to advertisers and monetizable for publishers.
This partnership pairs PubMatic's Connect, which enables media buyers to connect with target audiences across the open internet, with Permutive's audience infrastructure, which gives publishers addressability and unlocks first-party audiences consistently across all media transaction types.
Through this partnership, advertisers and agencies buying on the PubMatic platform have access to Permutive-facilitated cohorts, which provide audience targeting across browsers without third-party cookies. Publishers can unlock demand from advertisers via PubMatic's Connect while maintaining absolute control of their first-party data. Connect enables first-party data activation alongside contextual signals, seller-defined audiences, and modeled audiences.
"PubMatic Connect is an industry-leading addressability solution that brings together a portfolio of leading-edge partners like Permutive," said Andrew Baron, senior vice president of addressability and marketplace at PubMatic, in a statement. "Together we are delivering high-performing first-party data that drives results for advertisers and publishers while protecting consumer privacy."
"Enabling cohorts through PubMatic's Connect allows advertisers and publishers to achieve addressability at scale without compromising on privacy," said Mark Pearlstein, chief revenue officer of Permutive, in a statement. "Together, PubMatic and Permutive are powering infrastructure built for a privacy-first future where first-party data and first-party relationships are the engine for advertising in a more responsible web."
