Permutive Partners With PubMatic

Permutive, an audience infrastructure provider, is partnering with PubMatic to make first-party publisher data more accessible to advertisers and monetizable for publishers.

This partnership pairs PubMatic's Connect, which enables media buyers to connect with target audiences across the open internet, with Permutive's audience infrastructure, which gives publishers addressability and unlocks first-party audiences consistently across all media transaction types.

Through this partnership, advertisers and agencies buying on the PubMatic platform have access to Permutive-facilitated cohorts, which provide audience targeting across browsers without third-party cookies. Publishers can unlock demand from advertisers via PubMatic's Connect while maintaining absolute control of their first-party data. Connect enables first-party data activation alongside contextual signals, seller-defined audiences, and modeled audiences.