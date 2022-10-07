Balance Partners with Mirakl

Balance, a B2B payments and online checkout company, is embedding its payments solutions with Mirakl's enterprise marketplace platform.

Together Balance and Mirakl will offer a seamless payment experience for B2B marketplaces, delivering invoicing capabilities and a range of payment solutions, including net terms, payment method flexibility, automated accounts receivables, risk-free financing, and fully reconciled instant vendor payouts.

"At Balance, our mission is to fully digitize B2B trade by bringing business payments online, and partnering with Mirakl will allow us to serve more B2B marketplaces than ever before," said Bar Geron, CEO and co-founder of Balance, in a statement. "Together with the Mirakl team we will provide the best B2B payments experience possible for Mirakl-powered B2B marketplaces in the U.S."