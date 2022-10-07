Wish Partners with eDesk

ContextLogic, a provider of mobile ecommerce platforms, is partnering with eDesk, an e-commerce customer support platform provider, to empower Wish merchants with customer support capabilities.

Through this partnership, all Wish merchants across the United States and Europe will be able to view and service customer inquiries from Wish and many other major e-commerce platforms, all within their eDesk accounts. eDesk consolidates customer requests from all marketplaces, web stores, and social and support channels into a single shared system. Wish merchants can use eDesk to prioritize customer service requests by query type (cancellations, returns or product questions) and customer support service targets.