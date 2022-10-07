Wish Partners with eDesk

ContextLogic, a provider of mobile ecommerce platforms, is partnering with eDesk, an e-commerce customer support platform provider, to empower Wish merchants with customer support capabilities.
Through this partnership, all Wish merchants across the United States and Europe will be able to view and service customer inquiries from Wish and many other major e-commerce platforms, all within their eDesk accounts. eDesk consolidates customer requests from all marketplaces, web stores, and social and support channels into a single shared system. Wish merchants can use eDesk to prioritize customer service requests by query type (cancellations, returns or product questions) and customer support service targets.
"A positive after-sales experience for our consumers is critical to a great customer experience, which is why we're thrilled that our merchants can now access eDesk’s tech and support capabilities," said Sarah Luo, vice president of merchant operations at Wish, in a statement. "The team at eDesk have a deep understanding of the complex world of cross-border e-commerce, and it is very clear that they have created a valuable tool for marketplace merchants."
"Wish has been a powerful partner for eDesk. The partnership has provided a great opportunity for our existing and new customers to leverage a new sales channel yet centralize and automate all their customer queries in eDesk. It means more sales opportunities for our clients, more value for eDesk, and growth possibilities for everyone, including Wish," said Mats Forsgren, vice president of operations at eDesk, in a statement.