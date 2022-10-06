TigerLRM Releases Mobile CRM App
TigerLRM has launched an app that will allow inside and outside sales teams to use advanced processes for lead follow up.
TigerLRM's sales enablement and CRM platform is now available as an app for outside sales professionals. The platform uses artificial intelligence to consistently follow up with leads with automated SMS and email and can even send phone call reminders for sales people.
"Because of the new app, mobile users of Tiger LRM are able to use sales enablement to follow up on leads, and that means no lead left behind,"said Dorothy Michel, operations manager at TigerLRM, in a statement.
"Now our realtors who work outside the office can have access to the same powerful all-in-one-solution and convert more leads into sales," said Jay Adams, senior marketing director at Newmark Real Estate in Miami, in a statement.