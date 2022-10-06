Basis Curates Beachfront, Magnite, and Xandr Inventory for Political Advertisers

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, today announced enhanced inventory opportunities via Beachfront, Magnite, and Xandr as key supply-side partners among its more than 250 curated premium audience and inventory private marketplace deals for political ads.

Ready for the U.S. midterm elections with streamlined political ad creative approvals, the private marketplace deals are automated for rapid activation on digital video, connected TV ,and linear TV. Political advertisers can use the Basis platform to scale campaigns across all devices while automating the targeting, buying, activation, and reporting.

"Premium publishers' policies and restrictions on political advertising is a challenge in any election year, but 2022 is poised for a perfect digital storm when factors like record spending, programmatic, CTV, and a heated political climate are swirling together," said Grace Briscoe, senior vice president of client development at Basis Technologies, in a statement. "Basis Technologies wants to alleviate the pain for political advertisers. With 200+ premium inventory deals blended with our automation technology and proven track record in politics, Basis Technologies gives political marketers peace of mind that digital channels are being maximized to drive desired outcomes."

Programmatic advertising tools in the Basis platform can enable political advertisers to access an expansive array of premium inventory, with many pre-approved for political ads. Select publishers and inventory providers among the 250 private marketplace deals in Basis include DIRECTV, EMX by Big Village, GlewedTV, Nexstar Digital, and Unruly Media.