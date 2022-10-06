Triton Updates Triton Advertising Platform (Tap)

Triton Digital, a technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, has released the latest version of the Triton Advertising Platform (Tap), offering a more fluid experience throughout the entire lifecycle of audio ad campaigns, from planning to billing.

With the latest version of Tap, audio publishers can streamline audio campaign management. It includes the following:

A simplified user interface and quick search filters;

Advanced creative management features, including the ability to use multiple creatives in a single flight, support for weighted or sequential rotations, and the option to apply targeting rules to specific creatives, building on the ad personalization capabilities from partner Frequency;

Advanced ad separation for more granular control of pacing and frequency capping and new ad separation rules for better enforcement between publisher direct sold and programmatic ads; and

Expanded ad and campaign targeting with advanced geotargeting across all countries and the ability for publisher content (podcast, streaming, and on-demand) to be grouped into a single campaign leveraging all available ad placements (pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll).