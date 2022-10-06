DoubleVerify Launches Attention Lab
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers optimize campaign performance using in-depth attention data on ad engagement and exposure.
The DV Attention Lab features a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts leveraging DoubleVerify's technology platform and attention dataset to provide advertisers insights and recommendations on campaign performance, powered by DV Authentic Attention, and industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more.
"As advertisers grapple with economic uncertainty, the need to understand and maximize advertising performance is more important than ever," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Traditional [key performance indicators] such as viewability and clicks are not effective at identifying whether an ad is making an impact on the end viewer, and disruption from regulatory shifts to cookie deprecation is hindering how brands can use existing tools. With that in mind, we are confident that privacy-friendly attention metrics will become the industry's new performance currency. We are excited to launch the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers navigate today's digital landscape."