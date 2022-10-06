DoubleVerify Launches Attention Lab

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers optimize campaign performance using in-depth attention data on ad engagement and exposure.

The DV Attention Lab features a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts leveraging DoubleVerify's technology platform and attention dataset to provide advertisers insights and recommendations on campaign performance, powered by DV Authentic Attention, and industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more.