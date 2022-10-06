DataScalp Launches with a New Way for Consumers to Rate Companies
DataScalp launched today as a company providing an online platform that captures consumer experiences and uses consumer data to rank companies in a performance dashboard.
DataScalp's business ranking platform enables consumers to report poor industry outcomes and then aggregates those consumer experiences into a dashboard that is updated constantly.
Using DataScalp, consumers can contribute and access crowdsourced performance data about companies to inform their pre-purchasing decisions. The DataScalp platform continuously captures and refreshes consumer input throughout the day. This continuous stream of data provides highly nuanced insights about corporate behavior and a simple dashboard of insights for both consumers and corporations.
The DataScalp platform allows consumers to enter quantitative data that is analyzed by AI to rank the various companies. DataScalp also directs corporate action by pinpointing specific performance improvement opportunities.
"Consumers should be empowered to report the degree of performance of one company vs. another, selecting and rewarding good performers vs. avoiding and punishing poor performers," said Dwight Harris, Jr., founder and CEO of DataScalp, in a statement. "Despite the availability of social listening, surveys, the Better Business Bureau and focus groups, businesses still struggle to understand the voice of the customer. DataScalp solves this issue by providing a revolution in consumer-driven data that provides the highest level of analysis and corporate response.
"Capturing the voice of the customer is the single highest corporate priority for firms looking to maximize revenue and minimize costs," Harris continued. "Unfortunately, customer survey responses range between 5 percent and 30 percent, which means at least 70 percent of the customer base does not respond. DataScalp solves the issue by relying on predictable consumer behavior: consumer complaints. We connect the dots using machine learning and statistical theory."