DataScalp Launches with a New Way for Consumers to Rate Companies

DataScalp launched today as a company providing an online platform that captures consumer experiences and uses consumer data to rank companies in a performance dashboard.

DataScalp's business ranking platform enables consumers to report poor industry outcomes and then aggregates those consumer experiences into a dashboard that is updated constantly.

Using DataScalp, consumers can contribute and access crowdsourced performance data about companies to inform their pre-purchasing decisions. The DataScalp platform continuously captures and refreshes consumer input throughout the day. This continuous stream of data provides highly nuanced insights about corporate behavior and a simple dashboard of insights for both consumers and corporations.

The DataScalp platform allows consumers to enter quantitative data that is analyzed by AI to rank the various companies. DataScalp also directs corporate action by pinpointing specific performance improvement opportunities.