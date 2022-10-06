Persado Unveils Motivation AI API
Persado, a provider of technology for personalized communications at scale, has released Motivation AI API, which gives partners access to a new transformer model that has been trained for more than a decade on more than 100 billion digital impressions and consumer communications.
The Persado Motivation AI Platform produces behavior-driving language to increase customer engagement and business results. It does not simply generate natural language; it also selects the words that will drive action across email, search, social, web, and other customer communications.
Partners benefit from Persado's advanced artificial intelligence trained on brand communications across verticals like retail, banking, insurance, healthcare, and travel, and hospitality. The Motivation AI API leverages the Persado Customer Motivation Knowledge Base, tapping into a vast dataset of more than 100 billion digital language impressions, 1.2 billion annual consumer interactions with companies, and a growing collection of 15.5 million unique messages.
"Delivering content that resonates with a consumer's purchasing habits and emotional drivers is the only way to both cultivate meaningful brand experiences and measurably increase revenue," said Assaf Baciu, co-founder and chief operating officer of Persado, in a statement. "Our Motivation AI API bridges the gap between consumer understanding and effective content generation, giving partners use of relevant, personalized data to develop compelling language and communications that inspire action across channels. Partners also gain unique analytics that unearth the language that most drives behavior at every stage of the customer journey."
Related Articles
Persado Launches Language Profiles and Personalized Content Generation
16 Feb 2022
Persado's new capabilities match the right content to individual customer preferences.
Persado Launches Personal Narratives Feature
20 Jul 2022
Persado's Personal Narratives helps companies deliver stories and images to customers.