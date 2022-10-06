Persado Unveils Motivation AI API

Persado, a provider of technology for personalized communications at scale, has released Motivation AI API, which gives partners access to a new transformer model that has been trained for more than a decade on more than 100 billion digital impressions and consumer communications.

The Persado Motivation AI Platform produces behavior-driving language to increase customer engagement and business results. It does not simply generate natural language; it also selects the words that will drive action across email, search, social, web, and other customer communications.

Partners benefit from Persado's advanced artificial intelligence trained on brand communications across verticals like retail, banking, insurance, healthcare, and travel, and hospitality. The Motivation AI API leverages the Persado Customer Motivation Knowledge Base, tapping into a vast dataset of more than 100 billion digital language impressions, 1.2 billion annual consumer interactions with companies, and a growing collection of 15.5 million unique messages.