VideoAmp Releases Second-by-Second Ads Viewership

VideoAmp, an advertising measurement and optimization platform provider, has released Second-by-Second Ads Viewership to better assess advertiser performance and benchmark against program averages.

Leveraging actualized results with inputs from TV viewership data across more than 39 million homes, advertisers and publishers gain access to second-by-second commercial performance data.

Publishers can demonstrate how advertiser reach builds throughout a program, optimize inventory allocation based on exact commercial viewership throughout the program, and understand viewership trends. Advertisers can evaluate the performance of their specific commercial spots and optimize investment allocation to maximize audience reach. With this dashboard, advertisers can analyze their commercial performance vs. the average within a given program, analyze the impact of frequency throughout a program, and identify optimal ad placement.

Some of the insights provided within the Second-by-Second measurement solution include the following:

Commercial Index;

Impressions;

Frequency;

Average commercial audience;

Average program audience;

Advertiser reach;

Incremental cumulative reach; and

Total viewers.