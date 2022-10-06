VideoAmp Releases Second-by-Second Ads Viewership
VideoAmp, an advertising measurement and optimization platform provider, has released Second-by-Second Ads Viewership to better assess advertiser performance and benchmark against program averages.
Leveraging actualized results with inputs from TV viewership data across more than 39 million homes, advertisers and publishers gain access to second-by-second commercial performance data.
Publishers can demonstrate how advertiser reach builds throughout a program, optimize inventory allocation based on exact commercial viewership throughout the program, and understand viewership trends. Advertisers can evaluate the performance of their specific commercial spots and optimize investment allocation to maximize audience reach. With this dashboard, advertisers can analyze their commercial performance vs. the average within a given program, analyze the impact of frequency throughout a program, and identify optimal ad placement.
Some of the insights provided within the Second-by-Second measurement solution include the following:
- Commercial Index;
- Impressions;
- Frequency;
- Average commercial audience;
- Average program audience;
- Advertiser reach;
- Incremental cumulative reach; and
- Total viewers.
"Having a true breakdown of viewership during every second of a program is game changing. Average commercial minute is a compromise the industry has had to make due to a lack of fidelity in panel-based measurement. Big Data enables buyers and sellers to know exactly how every spot in a program performs from exact-second start to exact-second stop," said Tony Fagan, chief technology officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "Being able to tell a unique story for each advertiser during a program and make use of the granular insights that have often been lost or overlooked is a major step forward."