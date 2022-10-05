Optimizely Introduces Real-Time Segmentation at Opticon
Optimizely at its Opticon conference in San Diego today introduced Real-Time Segmentation, which allows marketers to segment customers in the moment of engagement for more relevant, personalized digital experiences.
Real-Time Segmentation integrates across all Optimizely products and leverages fresh data to reflect the true state of audiences using a streaming and on-demand approach that enables extremely low data latency.
Real-Time Segmentation enables next-generation personalization that is relational, observant, informative, and driven by assets, behaviors, and customer attributes.
"Too often, a brand will deliver a first-time purchase discount code a few minutes after the first purchase has been made," said Justin Anovick, chief product officer of Optimizely. "This can be incredibly frustrating as a consumer. Real-Time Segmentation empowers brands to not only be more timely but also more confident in their messaging. It takes into account that behind every data set is a human being and creates real-time engagements that slowly build customer affinity and loyalty."
Related Articles
Optimizely Introduces Boundless Digital Invention and Orchestrate Solutions at Opticon
04 Oct 2022
Boundless Digital Invention and Orchestrate help Optimizely users collaborate around content creation and customer foresight.