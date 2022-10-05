Optimizely Introduces Real-Time Segmentation at Opticon

Optimizely at its Opticon conference in San Diego today introduced Real-Time Segmentation, which allows marketers to segment customers in the moment of engagement for more relevant, personalized digital experiences.

Real-Time Segmentation integrates across all Optimizely products and leverages fresh data to reflect the true state of audiences using a streaming and on-demand approach that enables extremely low data latency.

Real-Time Segmentation enables next-generation personalization that is relational, observant, informative, and driven by assets, behaviors, and customer attributes.