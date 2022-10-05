6Sense Launches Conversational Email at Breakthrough Event

6sense, a provider of B2B platforms for generating predictable revenue, today at its fourth annual customer conference, 6sense Breakthrough, introduced Conversational Email, a solution for creating hyper-personalized, hyper-relevant emails to qualify and convert leads to sales meetings; significant data enhancements in its Sales Intelligence capabilities; and Contextual Advertising.

6sense Conversational Email enables companies to engage in conversations with leads at scale. Leaning on artificial intelligence combined with pre-intent data like psychographic and technographic data, intent data, and predictive analytics, 6sense Conversational Email delivers hyper-personalized, hyper-relevant emails to qualify and convert leads to sales meetings.

"This launch is one of our most significant product updates yet," said Viral Bajaria, co-founder and chief technology officder of 6sense, in a statement. "Every company has overlooked and underworked, yet high-quality, leads. Critical outreach happens too late or simply never at all, which leads to missed revenue opportunities...While others in the market focus on sending emails, we are the first to focus on writing relevant emails and responding in ways that lead to more quality pipeline more efficiently."

Customers involved in the Conversational Email beta reported results that include the following:

50 percent reduced deal cycle time;

1.5 times increase in average deal size; and

$900,000 of new pipeline generated in four weeks.

"To scale our business, we needed an interconnected tech stack that allowed us to automate many sales and marketing tasks while also significantly advancing our capabilities. We had to invest in solutions that would give us big capabilities for a small team," said Troy Purdue, director of growth marketing at Marathon Health, one of the beta testers, in a statement. "6sense Conversational Email provided a scalable, manageable, and automated process to engage accounts in target markets across the buying journey. Since implementing our marketing strategies based on 6sense data, we have seen a 211 percent increase in bottom-of-the-funnel accounts and have generated $66 million in net new pipeline attributed directly to marketing activities."

Also at the conference, 6sense announced significant data enhancements in its Sales Intelligence capabilities a year after its acquisition of Slintel. Investments in global contact data; intent data like third-party data, anonymous web visitor insights, company data, and firmographic data; pre-intent data like psychographic and technographic data, and company data, along with a new user interface provide B2B sales and marketing teams with an actionable insights and orchestration layer to identify, prioritize, and engage in-market accounts.

Also included in the combined application are prospecting resources, contact data, prioritization dashboards, and sales insights for B2B sales teams to unlock more revenue from all buyers, including the 97 percent of site visitors who don't fill out forms.

"With B2B buying committee members increasingly choosing to remain anonymous through most of their journey, sellers need insight to earlier signals for their sales outreach to be effective," said Amar Doshi, senior vice president of product and user experience at 6sense, in a statement. "With our latest advancement in 6sense Sales Intelligence, we bring industry-leading intent data, contact data, and AI-insights to help sellers efficiently identify priority prospects, personalize their interactions, and take timely action with ease to drive meetings and conversion of pipeline to revenue."

And with the introduction of contextual advertising, 6sense is helping B2B marketers reach buyers on pages with the appropriate context .

Since announcing contextual advertising earlier this year, 6sense has developed more than 100 custom contextual topics catered specifically to B2B advertisers. Paired with 6sense account targeting capabilities, the new custom contextual topics will allow customers to reach their most likely buyers at the most relevant moment while also doing the following:

Respecting user privacy by targeting audiences without using behavioral or data profiles;

Providing ready-to-use contextual topics built specifically for B2B; and?

Eliminating wasted ad spend on buyers that aren't likely to engage.?