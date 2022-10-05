NetBase Quid Adds Visualizations, Language Support
NetBase Quid, a provider of consumer and market intelligence, has upgraded its product with a unified look and feel, new dashboard experience, NetBase Presentation Mode, international coverage, and a new user interface.
Key product highlights this quarter include the following:
- NetBase Presentation Mode, delivering new visualizations like timelines, word clouds, donut charts, text and source widgets, domain bar charts, story scopes, and topic comparisons.
- Dark Mode display for dashboards.
- Unification of NetBase and Quid UI, allowing users to toggle between NetBase and Quid applications via the App Switcher and under a single log in.
- Enhanced coverage for global forum data, including tripling the coverage in French, German, Japanese, and Spanish, and updated natural language processing support for international languages that include Arabic, German, and Spanish.
"With more than 3 billion consumer and market insights analyzed by NetBase Quid every month, it's critical for marketers to be empowered to understand and share the stories that matter most to them," said Bob Goodson, co-founder and president of NetBase Quid, in a statement. "We've re-imagined key visuals through the updated dashboards for brands and their agency partners to allow them to better understand their consumers, their preferences, and passions, ultimately leading the brands to make better data-driven decisions."
Related Articles
NetBase Quid Expands Consumer Intelligence
22 Jul 2022
NetBase Quid adds TikTok and Instagram Reels, enhanced language processing, and new visualizations.