NetBase Quid Adds Visualizations, Language Support

NetBase Quid, a provider of consumer and market intelligence, has upgraded its product with a unified look and feel, new dashboard experience, NetBase Presentation Mode, international coverage, and a new user interface.

Key product highlights this quarter include the following:

NetBase Presentation Mode, delivering new visualizations like timelines, word clouds, donut charts, text and source widgets, domain bar charts, story scopes, and topic comparisons.

Dark Mode display for dashboards.

Unification of NetBase and Quid UI, allowing users to toggle between NetBase and Quid applications via the App Switcher and under a single log in.

Enhanced coverage for global forum data, including tripling the coverage in French, German, Japanese, and Spanish, and updated natural language processing support for international languages that include Arabic, German, and Spanish.