SmartCommerce Acquires Myxx

SmartCommerce, a provider of artificial intelligence-assisted cloud solutions for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has acquired Myxx, a provider of recipe-centric e-commerce solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Today's technology puts the consumer squarely at the center of product discovery, purchase, and repurchase. Rather than shopping by pushing a cart down a crowded aisle, consumers are turning to influencers, friends, and contextual solutions like recipes to find and choose products. Myxx saw this coming years ago and has developed solutions—some not even commercialized yet—that help put brands in the driver's seat at the commerce table," said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce, in a statement. "The Myxx functionality applies to much more than just recipes. It makes it easy to buy and sell anything that is purchased as a package (DIY kits, cleaning bundles, outfits, beauty regimens, etc.), which is important because consumers buy solutions, not products. We're beyond excited to bring this new functionality to our CPG clients."

"Myxx has always been obsessed with applying data-based insights at the intersection of consumer behavior and marketing technology," said Dede Houston, CEO of Myxx, in a statement. "SmartCommerce's vast data capabilities married with our audience analytics engine will provide deep insights to help brands drive choice and loyalty."