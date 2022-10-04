Optimizely Introduces Boundless Digital Invention and Orchestrate Solutions at Opticon
Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today at its Opticon conference in San Diego introduced Boundless Digital Invention, backed by data insights to improve collaboration, content creation, and customer foresight, and Orchestrate, combining its Content Marketing (CMP), Content Management (CMS), and Digital Asset Management (DAM) technologies into one comprehensive offering.
With Boundless Digital Invention companies can do the following:
- Manage the full content lifecycle;
- Deliver modern, relevant commerce experiences; and
- Experiment using Optimizely's Web Testing, Feature Flags, and Personalization products, to optimize experiences, reduce risk, and drive business results to maximize marketing spend.
"The digital transformation era brought with it the promise of limitless innovation. But as more technologies were adopted and data became overwhelmingly unstructured and siloed, it created the opposite effect, forcing marketers to lower their expectations as they were pressured to deliver outcomes within restricted workflows," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "The future of marketing hinges on removing these limits. With Boundless Digital Invention, we are unlocking inclusive collaboration, confident content creation, and customer foresight, transforming the marketers' experience, which we believe is the most critical component to delivering better customer experiences. Grounded in our core capabilities, we're thrilled to bring this opportunity to the market in a way that no one else has."
The Orchestrate solution, meanwhile, helps marketing teams manage the entire content lifecycle and deliver better digital experiences faster, combining upstream content creation processes with downstream publishing capabilities through a unified solution for the entire content lifecycle. With it, teams can do the following:
- Plan and collaborate, build campaign plans, propose ideas, assign tasks, and schedule work to be completed;
- Create, preview, and publish content from one centralized platform purpose-built for marketers;
- Manage content across channels and technologies;
- Repurpose content by dragging-and-dropping from a full media library directly from within the context of the CMS page builder; and
- Test different versions of content, identify customer segments, and customize content experiences for maximum impact.
"The traditional content lifecycle is riddled with limitations: disparate tools, draft documents housed on personal computers, insufficient project management tools, and legacy CMSes, which all slow down time-to-market, inflate [total cost of ownership], and perpetuate team bottlenecks," said Justin Anovick, chief product officer of Optimizely, in a statement. "With our Orchestrate integration, we're enabling marketers to better plan, create, publish, and measure all from a single, comprehensive platform. When teams work more collaboratively, produce content faster, and deliver more engaging customer experiences, the opportunities are boundless."