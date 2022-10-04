Optimizely Introduces Boundless Digital Invention and Orchestrate Solutions at Opticon

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today at its Opticon conference in San Diego introduced Boundless Digital Invention, backed by data insights to improve collaboration, content creation, and customer foresight, and Orchestrate, combining its Content Marketing (CMP), Content Management (CMS), and Digital Asset Management (DAM) technologies into one comprehensive offering.

With Boundless Digital Invention companies can do the following:

Manage the full content lifecycle;

Deliver modern, relevant commerce experiences; and

Experiment using Optimizely's Web Testing, Feature Flags, and Personalization products, to optimize experiences, reduce risk, and drive business results to maximize marketing spend.

"The digital transformation era brought with it the promise of limitless innovation. But as more technologies were adopted and data became overwhelmingly unstructured and siloed, it created the opposite effect, forcing marketers to lower their expectations as they were pressured to deliver outcomes within restricted workflows," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "The future of marketing hinges on removing these limits. With Boundless Digital Invention, we are unlocking inclusive collaboration, confident content creation, and customer foresight, transforming the marketers' experience, which we believe is the most critical component to delivering better customer experiences. Grounded in our core capabilities, we're thrilled to bring this opportunity to the market in a way that no one else has."

The Orchestrate solution, meanwhile, helps marketing teams manage the entire content lifecycle and deliver better digital experiences faster, combining upstream content creation processes with downstream publishing capabilities through a unified solution for the entire content lifecycle. With it, teams can do the following:

Plan and collaborate, build campaign plans, propose ideas, assign tasks, and schedule work to be completed;

Create, preview, and publish content from one centralized platform purpose-built for marketers;

Manage content across channels and technologies;

Repurpose content by dragging-and-dropping from a full media library directly from within the context of the CMS page builder; and

Test different versions of content, identify customer segments, and customize content experiences for maximum impact.