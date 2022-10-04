Sprout Social Launches Employee Advocacy

Sprout Social today launched its rebranded advocacy solution, Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social.

With this solution, users can create and publish employee-driven amplification efforts from Sprout's comprehensive social suite.

"Our customers rely on organic social to drive numerous business goals, and many are realizing the potential impact their employees have on accelerating those goals without needing to increase marketing spend," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "When employees share company content on social, they reach a significantly larger audience than their company's follower base. We're deepening our investment in employee advocacy to help our customers attract top talent, drive revenue, and reduce risk so they can easily measure the impact their efforts have on their organization’s bottom line."

Sprout's advocacy solution empowers users to create posts directly from the compose window, managing all social and advocacy efforts from one place. Reporting features provide the metrics and analytics to view how many shares their content receives from employees across networks, as well as the potential reach each shared post brings. Sprout users can also broadcast content internally to their teams via Slack, email, or mobile push notification.