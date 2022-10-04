EMX by Big Village Partners with Adform

EMX by Big Village is partnering with Adform directly connecting Adform's demand-side platform to EMX's connected TV-first global omnichannel supply-side platform and premium direct inventory.

"This partnership with Adform grants advertisers access to supply path-optimized premium global supply, designed to improve ROI and provide trust and transparency to the programmatic supply," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of EMX by Big Village, in a statement. "Specifically, European advertisers have been limited in CTV scale, so we are excited to work with Adform to bring both scale and addressability to market for CTV as well as omnichannel media leveraging Adform's ID Fusion on top of our premium direct supply."

"Our partnership with EMX is significant for us, as it provides our clients across the globe with premium direct CTV supply in a transparent and measurable environment. Transparency is in Adform's DNA, and our platform has been built with a privacy-first approach to data, so this makes the partnership a unique offering," said Julian Baring, senior vice president of business development at Adform, in a statement.