RealPage to Acquire Knock CRM

RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, plans to acquire Knock CRM, combining Knock's suite of products with its own artificial intelligence, yield management, and smart property management solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Acquiring Knock accelerates our strategy to deliver a next-generation front-office platform that supports centralized leasing," said Dana Jones, CEO of RealPage, in a statement. "Today's market conditions are driving property owners and operators to rethink operations to drive efficiency. Together with Knock, RealPage will meet our customers' needs with a connected platform that enables an AI-driven virtual operating model."

"RealPage and Knock share an identical vision for a truly connected and intelligent front office. Together we will realize this vision faster, and the combination will enable us to go even further on our commitment to delivering both the technology and customer service our customers need to offer a best-in-class prospect-to-resident experience," said Demetri Themelis, CEO and co-founder of Knock, in a statement.