AdvisorEngine Adds Data Visualization Dashboards

AdvisorEngine has introduced data visualization dashboards that provide insights tailored to specific roles in wealth management.

Critical business information is presented in real-time visuals. Features include drag-and-drop customization, in-line editing, automatic data population, advanced filtering, one click drill-down to detailed data, and enterprise permissioning to control information access.

"Data initiatives have historically been expensive and time-consuming for wealth management firms, but now with these new dashboards, you don't need to take on a six-month technology consulting project at a six-figure cost," said AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro in a statement. "The addition of these dashboards will help advisory firms grow revenue, operate better, and ensure a high standard of client service."

The visualizations provide insights into important business drivers, such as net new assets, client retention, client segmentation, client demographics, advisor productivity, sales funnel, close rates, the status of client requests, upcoming action items, new client opportunities, daily tasks in prioritized order, and process bottlenecks.