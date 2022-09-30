Pipedrive Adds to Its Marketing Campaign Management Suite
Pipedrive, providers of a CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today launched in beta a workflow automation feature in Campaigns by Pipedrive to help users simplify marketing campaign management and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one platform.
"As businesses continue to shift to digital-first interactions with customers, automated solutions stand as key to optimizing marketing and sales strategies. Our new growth-focused automated solutions in Campaigns by Pipedrive enable our customers to organize their operations cost-effectively, rethink their business approaches, and get creative with building meaningful client relationships. We are excited to introduce the new functionality to the market today and help SMBs take their businesses to the next level with minimum effort and maximum impact," said Shaun Shirazian, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement.
Key features of Campaigns automations include the following:
- One platform to sync email and CRM;
- Auto-delay, which enables users to time email campaigns and reach out when leads are warm and ready to take action;
- Tools that provide insights into which messages resonate with target audiences, segment email lists, target the right people with the right messages, and strategically increase deliverability rates;
- A single hub for marketing and sales teams;
- Campaigns Insights that provide a visual overview of campaign performance and allow users to share data and insights across sales and marketing departments and create dashboards and reports showing customer engagement, delivery, and clicks for email campaigns.