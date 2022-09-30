Pipedrive Adds to Its Marketing Campaign Management Suite

Pipedrive, providers of a CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today launched in beta a workflow automation feature in Campaigns by Pipedrive to help users simplify marketing campaign management and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one platform.

"As businesses continue to shift to digital-first interactions with customers, automated solutions stand as key to optimizing marketing and sales strategies. Our new growth-focused automated solutions in Campaigns by Pipedrive enable our customers to organize their operations cost-effectively, rethink their business approaches, and get creative with building meaningful client relationships. We are excited to introduce the new functionality to the market today and help SMBs take their businesses to the next level with minimum effort and maximum impact," said Shaun Shirazian, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement.

Key features of Campaigns automations include the following: